The Brenham High School boys and girls soccer teams were unable to get past College Station this week, as the boys dropped a 3-0 home decision to the Cougars on Tuesday at Cub Stadium, while the girls fell 5-0 at home Monday.
The Cubs (4-12-2, 0-9-1 District 19-5A) allowed all three of College Station’s goals during the final 20 minutes of play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.