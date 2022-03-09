The Brenham High School boys and girls soccer teams dropped their District 19-5A matchup to Katy Paetow on Tuesday night.
The Cubs (4-12-2, 1-11-1) hosted the bout to fall 5-0 at Cub Stadium. Paetow got on the board quick with a goal in less than 10 minutes into the game. The Panthers (16-1-2,13-0-2) scored again halfway through the first half.
