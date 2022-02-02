The Brenham High School boys and girls soccer teams dropped their District 19-5A tilts against Katy Jordan on Tuesday night.
The Cubs (3-4-2, 0-4-1) were in a scoreless tie with the visitors at halftime before Jordan dominated in second half to win 4-0 at Cub Stadium. The Cubettes (5-8, 2-3) lost 9-0 in Katy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.