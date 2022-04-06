A solo home run from Kenley Mikolajchak capped off a non-district victory for the Brenham High School softball team, 5-3, against Shiner on Tuesday night in Shiner.
The Cubettes trailed 2-0 at the start of the game as Shiner’s Riley Vancura hit a two-run homer. Brenham managed to answer in the third inning when Cortney Ragnes hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Avery Maurer to score. Liliana Gonzales then took home on an error to tie the game.
