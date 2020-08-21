Brenham High School softball is currently selling face masks and neck gaiters as part of a fundraiser for the dozens of the program. Items were picked up Friday, but head coach Katie Roberts is currently hosting a second round of fundraising, which will end Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Brenham High School sophomore softball player Riley Meyer looks through dozens of mask orders during pickup day for the program's face mask fundraiser here Friday morning at BHS.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham ISD has developed a bit of a slogan as of late: “Cub strong, masks on.”
The Brenham High School softball program is currently promoting that mantra with a face mask fundraiser geared toward keeping its athletes, as well as the Brenham community safe, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
