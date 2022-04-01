Trailing 6-4 after the fourth inning, the Brenham High School softball team rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to earn a 9-6 victory against A&M Consolidated on Friday night in College Station.
The Cubettes (16-7-2, 7-4 District 19-5A) gave up six runs in the third after Avery Maurer hit a two-run homer in the top of the frame. The Lady Tigers got on the board on a hit by pitch, and added runs on two fielding errors and a ground out for an RBI.
