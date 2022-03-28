Brenham’s special olympics teams traveled for the Area Spring Games on Saturday in College Station.
Brenham High School athletes who competed are: Adrianna Ballard, who won gold in the 100 meter wheelchair and bronze in the softball throw; S’Maeya Britton, who earned silver in the 100 and gold in the mini javelin; Kody Noah Elder, who earned bronze in the 200 and gold in long jump; Clayton Grimm, who was fourth in the 100 and earned silver in mini javelin; Riley Janes, who was fourth in the 200 and earned silver in mini javelin; Malachi Kesse, who earned silver in the 100 and bronze in mini javelin; Andrew Kunkel, who earned silver in the 100; Ava Redman, who earned bronze in the 100 and bronze in mini javelin; and Mason Tedder, who won gold in the 100 and gold in mini javelin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.