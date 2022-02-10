The Brenham girls swim 200 medley relay team competes during its last meet before district on Jan. 13 at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center. Swimmers on the relay team are (from left) America Rodriguez-Rivera, Jade Olsen, Madeline Pierce and Alyssa Lee (in pool).
Brenham's Wesley Fleetwood competes in the 200 individual medley during a meet against LaGrange on Jan. 13 at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file
Brenham’s Campbell Groves competes in the 100 butterfly during the season opener against LaGrange here on Oct. 14 at Blue Bell Aquatic Center.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Cubettes’ Madeline Zschech competes in the 100-yard breaststroke in Brenham’s season opener against LaGrange on Jan. 13 at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center.
The Brenham High School boys and girls swim teams competed at the Region 5-5A meet to finish their season.
The Cubs and Cubettes had several swimmers compete in individual races and relays on Monday during preliminaries and the finals on Tuesday at Texas A&M’s Student Recreation Center Natatorium in College Station. The girls team finished in 16th place with 28 points out of 25 teams, while the boys finished 13th overall with 35 points out of 23 teams.
