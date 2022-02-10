The Brenham High School boys and girls swim teams competed at the Region 5-5A meet to finish their season.

The Cubs and Cubettes had several swimmers compete in individual races and relays on Monday during preliminaries and the finals on Tuesday at Texas A&M’s Student Recreation Center Natatorium in College Station. The girls team finished in 16th place with 28 points out of 25 teams, while the boys finished 13th overall with 35 points out of 23 teams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.