Brenham High School sophomore Shayle Woods competes in the girls 100-yard butterfly competition during a dual against La Grange on Jan. 10 at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center in Brenham. Woods is heading to the Class 5A state meet in Austin after finishing fifth in the 500-meter freestyle race at the Region 5 meet Saturday at Texas A&M University in College Station. The qualification is Woods’ second straight and second overall after she competed in the 500 as a sophomore during the 2019 state competition.
The Brenham High School swimming teams competed at the Class 5A Region 5 Championships on Friday and Saturday at Texas A&M University,
Following the weekend competition, Cubettes junior Shayle Woods emerged as Brenham’s lone state qualifier, giving her a second straight ticket to the state meet on Feb. 14-15 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at the University of Texas in Austin.
