Members of the Brenham High School softball and swimming teams were recently honored for their academic achievements, both at the district and state level.
Brenham senior swimmers Sarah Kirby and Blake Kruse, along with junior Shayle Woods, were chosen for the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Academic All-State team. To qualify, the athlete must be a junior or senior and lettered either as a junior or senior while maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.750, or a 93.75%.
