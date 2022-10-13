BRENHAM — Attempting to stay close to first place Lake Creek in District 10-5A D-II the Brenham Cubs will play host to Lamar Consolidated at Cubs Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. with Brenham (2-0 district, 3-3) a game back of the Lake Creek Lions (3-0) in the standings with both teams playing in the finale of the regular season. In between that game the Cubs will face off against Bryan Rudder and Huntsville. The Brenham Cubs are seeking its 13th consecutive year run in the playoffs. Brenham is coming off an offensive explosion with more than 500 yards of offense against Montgomery. With the best of both worlds run game going for more than 350 yards and the passing game more than 200. Sophomore tailback Keith Crawford ran the ball 16 times for 154 yards with three rushing touchdowns along with catching eight passes for 123 yards and another score. Senior quarterback Rylan Wooten had 16 carries for 124 yards and a score as well as going 14-of-24 with no interceptions for 221 yards with two touchdowns. Juniors Ti’avian Davis led the tacklers with 10, nine solo and Cade Moore had eight tackles. With a 10 point lead at halftime the Cubs broke it open in the second half. This is the third meeting since 2010 between Brenham and Lamar Consolidated with the Cubs holding a 2-0 edge including its last meeting in 2011 (26-3). Lamar Consolidated (1-2, 3-4) is coming off a 67-0 loss to Lake Creek last week. The Lions scored just three minutes into the game and by halftime had a 32-0 advantage. Lamar’s defense gave up 177 rushing yards to Ty Ty Byers on 22 carries and also 100 yards through the air to Cade Tessier (7-of-14 passing). Mustangs punted on every possession in the game against Creek. Mustangs are led by junior quarterback Nathan Lowther (34-of-98, 543 passing, 3 TDs, 6 INTs) along with running for 315 yards on 89 carries with a score. Senior tailback, Justin McCullough leads the Mustangs with 107 carries for 478 yards and a 4.5 per carry ratio scoring six touchdowns. Against Lake Creek, Lamar Consolidated totaled 63 offensive yards, 30 by the air and 33 on the ground. As a team the Mustangs are averaging 217.14 yards on offense.
