220816-brenham-volleyball-Team takes 2nd

The Brenham volleyball team finished second in the Westwood Showcase Tournament in Round Rock last weekend.

 Courtesy photo

The Brenham volleyball team is off to a hot start.

The Cubettes advanced to the championship match of the 32-team Westwood Showcase Tournament last weekend in Round Rock. Brenham (9-1) won its first eight matches of the tournament before losing to Liberty Hill, 2-0, in the championship match.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.