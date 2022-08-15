The Brenham volleyball team is off to a hot start.
The Cubettes advanced to the championship match of the 32-team Westwood Showcase Tournament last weekend in Round Rock. Brenham (9-1) won its first eight matches of the tournament before losing to Liberty Hill, 2-0, in the championship match.
