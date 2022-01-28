The Brenham High School tennis varsity and junior varsity teams finished a week of tournaments as both teams competed in Bastrop and the junior varsity competed in Madisonville.
Several players took home medals in the Bastrop tournament on Jan. 19-20. Varsity medalists were John Val Klein, who placed second in boys singles A division, and Austin Pfeffer, who placed third in boys singles B division.
