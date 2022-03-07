The Brenham High School varsity tennis teams competed in two tournaments in the past week: the Wharton Spring Break Classic on Friday and the Waller Invitational on February 25th.
John Val Klein took home first place in boys B singles at Waller, defeating Tomball in the final. He also captured first place in B boys singles in Wharton, defeating boys from Sealy, Victoria East and Calhoun.
