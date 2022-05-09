The Brenham High School baseball team came out victorious in a pitcher’s duel, 2-1, against Montgomery to win the Class 5A bi-district series on Saturday in Waller.
Blane Bolcerek earned the win on the mound after pitching 6 1/3 innings for two hits, one earned run, seven strikeouts and six walks. Mason Lampe came in relief for 2/3 of an inning, striking out one for the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.