The Brenham track and field teams competed at the Seven Lakes Eagles Relays to open the season on Saturday in Katy.
The Cubs finished 10th overall with a score of 12.5 points. The boys placed second in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 33.28 second with runners Steven Stackhouse, Savion Ragston, Amir Johnson and Eric Hemphill. In the 100, Hemphill finished fifth (10.74) while Johnson placed eighth (10.95).
