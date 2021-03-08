Brenham’s track and field teams competed at Lamar Consolidated on Friday. The boys finished third with 79 points, while the girls finished seventh with 18 points.
Keanu Jones and Eric Hemphill placed first in individual races; Jones won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.72 seconds while Hemphill won the 200-meter hurdles in 21.84. In the 110 hurdles, Xavier Harris (15.66) placed fourth while Darius Curry (16.48) took sixth. Harris also placed fifth (42.69) in the 300 hurdles. Hunter Fleetwood placed sixth (11:31.79) in the 3200-meter run.
