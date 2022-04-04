The Brenham High School unified olympics track and field team competed in the area meet finished third at the area meet on Friday in College Station.
Athletes who competed were: Adreamia Berry in the 100 meter and 4x100 meter relay; S’Maeya Britton (100 and 4x100 relay); Kody Noah Elder (running long jump, 4x100 relay); Clayton Grimm (shot put and 4x100 relay alternate); Riley Janes (standing long jump, 4x100 relay); Malachi Kesee (100m and shot put); Heather Linfoot (running long jump and 4x100 relay alternate); Madison Moran (4x100 relay); Ava Redman (4x100 relay); Aiden Schulz (400 and 4x100 relay); Connor Schlottmann (100 and shot put); Ian Stelter (running long jump and 4x100 relay); Mason Tedder (400); and Bryce Wilson (shot put).
