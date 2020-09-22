The Brenham High School volleyball team will no longer play a dual in Bryan tonight.
Instead, the Cubettes will take on the Bryan Lady Vikings in a head-to-head bout following junior varsity action (set for 5 p.m.) at Bryan High School. Caney Creek was originally scheduled to take part in a dual bout tonight, but the Lady Panthers were forced to withdraw following a COVID-19 outbreak.
