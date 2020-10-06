The Brenham High School volleyball team’s hot start is officially on everyone’s radar.
The Cubettes, who are currently on a blistering 9-0 start — including a 2-0 mark in District 19-5A play — are currently the No. 2-ranked squad in the Class 5A Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll.
