The Brenham High School’s UIL Unified track team competed at the Special Olympics Spring Games on Friday in College Station.
Each team received gold medals in the 4x100 meters relay. Team A included Ian Stelter, Riley Janes, Aiden Schulz and Kody Noah. Team B included Bryce Wilson, Mason Tedder, Conner Schlottmann, Clayton Grimm and alternate Malachi Kesee. Team C had runners Heather Linfoot, Ava Redman, Adreamia Berry, S’Maeya Britton and alternate Madison Moran.
