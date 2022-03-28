Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.