Karleigh Flisowki often dwells on what she believes is becoming a lost senior year.
But when she isn’t looking back on the premature end of her final prep softball season, the cancellation of prom and a graduation ceremony that is unlikely to take place, the 18-year-old is busy making sure lives aren’t lost.
Flisowski, who is one of hundreds of Washington County students and athletes currently living life under a statewide shelter-in-place order, is keeping herself busy with part-time work and online learning via Brenham ISD’s shift to internet-based coursework.
Essential businesses in the county have remained open, and among them is Flisowski’s employer, the Blue Bell Creameries Distribution Center here. Although she previously worked in the factory’s ice cream parlor, where she dished out scoops of the sweet dessert to eager visitors, and as a tour guide on the factory’s observation desk, her duties have recently changed.
“I’m doing temperature checks, now,” Flisowski said. “I’m making sure our employees are good before they enter the facility.”
Flisowski’s job now consists of result documentation. Although she is not administering the tests, Flisowski said she volunteered for the job change in a effort to help in a time of crisis.
“I just want to do my part to keep people safe and to make sure everyone is doing the things they’re supposed to be doing,” she said.
Flisowski also works part-time for The Batter’s Box, where she answers phones and books training sessions for the facility’s instructors. Between her two jobs and homework, Flisowski has enough on her plate to distract her from this year’s letdowns.
That is, until she goes to bed.
“I’m fine during the day because I stay busy with different things,” she said. “But then I lay in bed at night and realize all of the stuff I’m missing out on, and it really hits me. Especially softball; that one really hits hard.”
The Cubettes were off to a tough start to the season, and sported a 5-15 record before the season was suspended. But that hasn’t softened the sting of what could’ve been.
“We’re a young team, and we had some bumps in the road, but I still think there was time to turn things around, and I believed we could have,” she said. “And I really think we did some good things during the small amount of time that we had together.
“And I’m sad about the fact that I didn’t get spend my last season with a great set of coaches and great teammates.”
Flisowski was playing well before the shutdown, swinging her way to a .289 batting every with two doubles, one home run and nine RBIs. It’s looking more and more like the University Interscholastic League will be forced to cancel all spring sports for good this year, and that reality hasn’t entirely set in yet for the young athlete.
“If this is the end of our season, I feel like I wouldn’t know how to overcome those feelings of ‘what if,’” she said. “It’ll be very heartbreaking not to be able to finish it.”
With some extra time on her hands, Flisowski spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, softball and COVID-19:
When did you first get introduced/start playing the game of softball? And what made you fall in love with it?
I started playing t-ball at six years old in Washington County Little League. By the time I was eight, my dad started helping coach a travel softball team that I played with. I have so many memories of entire weekends full of just softball. I enjoyed traveling to tournaments all over Texas. I think the love of the game for me came when that ball was hit to me and I made that much-needed out or my pitch hit the right spot to get a strikeout. From there, my passion grew for softball and my competitive side comes out when I am on the field.
How has the game of softball/playing for Brenham sports in general shaped your life and who you are?
Being a part of the Cubette Softball program has definitely shaped me into the person I am today. Winning games and the thrill of playing in a game is great, but the true reward in playing softball is the person it has made me into. We are required to be responsible, show up on time with a positive attitude and give our best effort daily. Friends and family know that if I am supposed to be somewhere, I will be there and on time. I have learned that each season brings a whole new set of adversities. But, keeping a positive perspective and mindset through the hard practices, bad plays or tough losses has taught me resilience and to bounce back from each situation. This lesson not only makes me a better ball player and teammate, but is also a crucial lesson for life. I have so much appreciation for all the parents, coaches and people in the community that have given their time and support each season. Looking back over the last 3 ½ years, the friendships and memories I have made with all my teammates and coaches have been some of the most meaningful while in high school.
What’s the proudest moment you’ve had during your sports career?
The proudest moment I had was during my sophomore year in high school. Our starting pitcher couldn’t be at the game, so that meant I had to step up and pitch in her place. We were playing Tomball at Alumni Field in the second round of district play. I was super nervous and knew I would have to play my best offensively and defensively. I knew I had the support of a great team behind me that would back me up at every pitch I threw. In the bottom of the fourth, it was my turn to help myself out in the circle. The count was 2-2 and the bases were loaded. I knew the pitch coming was my favorite kind of pitch to hit. I sat back on it and swung. The ball went over the center field fence for my first career grand slam. We pulled out the W with a score of 15-9. It was a moment I will never forget and will cherish forever.
What are your feelings about losing the last few months of your high school athletics career?
It’s sad and heartbreaking to think that I probably will not get the chance to put on my uniform for that last time and play with the great group of girls we have on the team this year. We spent January and February practicing, scrimmaging and playing in tournaments to prepare for this season, for it to now appear to be over. I have gotten a little emotional a few times when I think about missing out on all the “lasts” I expected my senior season would bring. There won’t be a “Youth Night” or “Teacher Appreciation Night. But, probably the hardest of all will be not getting to have the memory of “Senior Night” at our last home game. I won’t know that “senior moment” of walking off Alumni field for the last time as a Brenham Cubette.
What are your thoughts on the coronavirus crisis?
While there are many things I feel like I am missing out on, like the softball season, prom, daisy chain and taking in my last few months at Brenham High School, I know that there are people going through so much more. It is a very scary and uncertain time in the entire world. There are people that are very sick and people that are losing their jobs. We all have to do our part and practice social distancing, stay home as much as we possibly can and wash our hands so that we can get back to our normal life again soon.
What are you missing the most right now?
I am missing my teammates the most. When the season started in January, we were spending literally every day together. Between class, practice, team bonding and tournaments, we were together a lot. (Brenham head coach) Katie Roberts has been having Zoom meetings with us once a week to check in, remind us to keep practicing our drills from home, and to stay hopeful. I look forward to those meetings because we all get to see each other, talk and joke as a team again.
