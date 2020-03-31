As far as Jake Olson is concerned, there’s only one way to look at things.
This can’t be it.
The Brenham High School senior baseball star, along with his Cub teammates, were just 16 games into the season when COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, put a halt to all UIL activities.
Brenham ISD has closed its doors indefinitely, with a penciled in return date of May 4 still on the table. If that were to happen, it’s expected the UIL would work out an abbreviated district schedule of sorts for all spring sports in an effort to play through state tournaments and meets.
As of now, however, the prospect of that vision becoming a reality is fading as COVID-19 rages on.
“We’re all worried right now,” Olson said. “All of us; we’re very concerned. This is something we never thought would happen to us.
“We’re trying to lean on the side of ‘We are going to play again, we just don’t know when,’ but we know how things look right now.”
Brenham was enjoying a promising start to the season (11-5) and was experiencing a surge with eight wins in the final nine games leading up to the suspension of play.
Olson, hitting in the top half of the Cubs’ lineup while playing shortstop in the field, was a big reason for the early success. In 16 games played he was raking to the tune of a .319 batting average with a .381 on-base percentage. He was second on the team with 15 hits, second in doubles (five) and showed some pop with one home run. He also scored 11 runs while driving in nine.
While a majority of his teammates may have already played their final high school baseball game, that won’t be the case for Olson. The two-time Class 5A All-Stater is committed to Blinn, and will don Buccaneer blue and white next spring (along with senior teammates Evan Aschenbeck and Garrison Weiss).
For now, it’s about all that helps Olson sleep at night.
“My commitment to Blinn is really what helps me get through it,” he said. “…and I really feel for the guys who won’t play again after this.
“We’ve been playing together our entire lives, and to have it end like this … it’s devastating.”
With some extra time on his hands, Olson spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, baseball and COVID-19:
When did you first get introduced to baseball, and what made you fall in love with the game?
I was introduced at about five years old. I always had a love for the game even at that young of an age. I think the thrill and adrenaline rush it gives me when I’m out on the field was why I’ve fallen so in love with it.
How has the game of baseball, playing in Brenham and sports in general shaped your life and who you are?
Brenham Baseball is like no other. We are constantly working to get better as baseball players, and most importantly, young men. Brenham sports have taught me to always be the best person I can be and to always cherish and have fun with my teammates while I can.
What’s the proudest moment you’ve had during your sports career?
My proudest moment would definitely be my pinch-hit double in the bi-district round of the playoffs (Game 2 of a three-game set with Georgetown East View) my freshman year. It made me realize what type of player I am and that I could really hang in there with tough pitchers throughout my high school career.
What are your feelings toward losing final months of your high school athletics career?
It sucks. Not being able to play on the field with all my brothers has taken a toll on me lately. You don’t really understand how much you love something until it just gets taken away like that.
What are your thoughts on the coronavirus crisis?
I think it’s a very serious crisis that people should start taking more serious. I don’t know a whole lot about it, but I know that it’s spreading fast, which is never good.
What are you missing most right now?
The thing I’m missing most right now is definitely seeing all my best friends every single day and not being able to practice and play with them.
