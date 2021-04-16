Brenham’s Eric Hemphill (left) sprints in the 4x100 meter relay during the Blue Bell Relays on March 11 here at Cub Stadium. Brenham took first in the relay which also included Keanu Jones, Javon Dixon and Amir Johnson.
Brenham’s Keanu Jones competes in the 100-meter dash, and taking first at the District 19-5A meet here Thursday at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Xavier Harris (right) and Darius Curry jump over hurdles during the 110-meter hurdles race in the District 19-5A finals here on Thursday at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Destanee Cooper competes in the high jump during the Blue Bell Relays on Thursday at Cub Stadium.
Brenham’s boys track and field team tied for the area championship with College Station on Thursday in Montgomery.
The Cubs finished with 94 points while Keanu Jones led the team with a first-place individual rank of 25 points. Jones took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.73 seconds and won the 200 in 22.09.
