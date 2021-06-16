Brenham baseball player Jake Kolkhorst was selected to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State third team.
Kolkhorst finished his senior season with the Cubs with ten wins on the mound, a 1.78 earned run average and tallied 96 strikeouts. On offense, he contributed with 15 runs and 18 RBI on 29 hits while posting a .345 batting average.
