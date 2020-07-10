Brenham native Courtland Sutton, left, is all smiles with “Celebrity Family Feud” host Steve Harvey (center) and NFLPA Hall of Famer Cris Carter. This all-star episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC. Sutton, a Denver Broncos wide receiver who earned Pro Bowl honors during his second NFL season in 2019, appeared on the popular game show as part of the NFL Rising Stars vs. NFLPA Hall of Famers episode.
Brenham native Courtland Sutton will be competing on an all-star episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.”
Sutton, a 2013 Brenham High School School graduate and Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, along with the rest of the NFLPA Rising Stars will be battling NFLPA Hall of Famers at 7 tonight on ABC.
