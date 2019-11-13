Sophomore Tristan Ikpe scored a season-high 21 points and the Blinn College men’s basketball team erased a 13-point deficit in the second half to defeat McLennan Community College, 89-86, here Tuesday night at the Kruse Center.
“These guys were resilient and enjoy playing basketball and being coached, so I give them the credit for continuing to play hard until the buzzer,” Blinn head coach Scott Schumacher said.. “Our home crowd is phenomenal and we had great support tonight. I love playing home games here at Blinn College.”
