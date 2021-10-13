The Blinn College varsity Overwatch team defeated the University of North Texas-Dallas 3-0 Monday night while the Buccaneer varsity Rocket League team dropped its match to the University of Texas-Dallas.
The Blinn Overwatch team is now 5-1 while the Rocket League squad fell to 2-4.
