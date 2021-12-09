Blinn's Wesley Hawley (pictured) is a member of the Valorant esports team with Dylan Gerlach, Syed-shaheer Naqvi, Justin Barry and Michael Pope. The Bucs will compete in the conference finals against the University of Houston today.
The Blinn College esports team defeated the University of Texas in the semifinal round of the Collegiate Valorant Conference playoffs Wednesday night to advance to the championship match against the University of Houston.
Buccaneers Dylan Gerlach, Wes Hawley, Syed-shaheer Naqvi, Justin Barry and Michael Pope earned a 2-0 victory and will now face the University of Houston at 8 p.m. today.
