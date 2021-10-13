Blinn’s Osiris Rivas (left), Johnathan Bloom (center front) and Nate Dyman (34) attempt to stop Bronco wide receiver Terrance Moore during a SWJCFC matchup against No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute here on Oct. 2 at Cub Stadium.
Blinn quarterback Logan McDougald (left) hands the football off to running back Terrance Keyes Jr. (center) during a SWJCFC matchup against No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute here on Oct. 2 at Cub Stadium.
Blinn’s Osiris Rivas (left), Johnathan Bloom (center front) and Nate Dyman (34) attempt to stop Bronco wide receiver Terrance Moore during a SWJCFC matchup against No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute here on Oct. 2 at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file
Blinn quarterback Logan McDougald (left) hands the football off to running back Terrance Keyes Jr. (center) during a SWJCFC matchup against No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute here on Oct. 2 at Cub Stadium.
With another victory added to its win column, the Blinn football team returns for a tough homecoming matchup against No. 4 Trinity Valley Community College.
“It’s another single-digit ranked team we have to come up against,” Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon said. “(Trinity Valley) is sound in everything they do. Those kids play fast and I have to tip my hat off to coach Poteete and everybody on that coaching staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.