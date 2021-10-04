The Blinn College football team lost their second game to a nationally ranked team, falling 28-18 Saturday night to seventh-ranked New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) here at Cub Stadium.

The Bucs are now 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. Their two conference losses have been to NMMI and Kilgore College. Kilgore was ranked fifth when it beat Blinn in the Bucs’ season opener.

