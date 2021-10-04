Blinn’s Osiris Rivas (left), Johnathan Bloom (center front) and Nate Dyman (34) attempt to stop Bronco wide receiver Terrance Moore during a SWJCFC matchup against No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Blinn wide receiver Tre Harden (85) catches a pass from quarterback Logan McDougald for a touchdown during a SWJCFC matchup against No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Blinn linebacker Nate Dyman (left) tackles New Mexico Military Institute wide receiver Terrance Moore during a SWJCFC tilt here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Blinn quarterback Logan McDougald (center) looks to throw a pass during a SWJCFC matchup against No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Blinn running back Joshua Berry (6) runs around the defense during a SWJCFC matchup against No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Blinn running back Terrance Keyes Jr. (7) carries the ball through the defense during a SWJCFC matchup against No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
The Blinn College football team lost their second game to a nationally ranked team, falling 28-18 Saturday night to seventh-ranked New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) here at Cub Stadium.
The Bucs are now 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. Their two conference losses have been to NMMI and Kilgore College. Kilgore was ranked fifth when it beat Blinn in the Bucs’ season opener.
