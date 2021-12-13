Blinn's Calvin Carpenter

Blinn’s Calvin Carpenter (center) attempts a layup during a Region XIV bout against Trinity Valley Community College on Dec. 1 at the Kruse Center.

 Courtesy of Blinn Communications

The Blinn College men’s basketball team dropped a 73-52 decision to Panola College in Region XIV action Saturday in Carthage.

The Buccaneers are now 7-7 overall and 1-3 in regional play.

