The Blinn College Buccaneers have announced a nine-game 2021 football schedule that kicks off with a home and season opener at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, game against Southern Shreveport here at Cub Stadium.
The Buccaneers will face off against every team in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) and two non-conference opponents. They host Kilgore College, New Mexico Military Institute, Trinity Valley Community College and Rezolution Prep Academy. Homecoming is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, against Trinity Valley.
