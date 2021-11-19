Almost 11 months after losing to Cisco College in a triple-overtime heartbreaker, the Blinn College women’s basketball team exacted a measure of revenge with a dominant 80-61 non-conference road victory over the Wranglers on Thursday in Cisco.
“It was a good road win,” Blinn head coach Jeff Jenkins said. “Our three returners lost in Cisco last season in three overtimes, so I am glad they got a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.