Blinn College’s Nic Tata (20) fights through the Lone Star College-Cy Fair defense for a dunk during a game here Nov. 4 at the Kruse Center. Tata scored a career-high 28 points on 12-of-12 shooting during a 90-73 home win over North Lake on Saturday.
Nic Tata went a perfect 12 of 12 from the field and scored a career-high 28 points to help lead the Blinn College men’s basketball team to a 90-73 win over North Lake College here Saturday at the Kruse Center.
With the win, Blinn heads into its winter break with an 11-3 overall record.
