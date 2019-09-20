Blinn College’s Jenni Liu blocks a hit from the College of DuPage’s Mikayla Wassell as Blinn’s Essence Clerkley (3) and DuPage’s Maddie Shulski look on during Day 1 of the Blinn Invitational here Friday at the Kruse Center.
Blinn College's Jennie Liu (12) and Taylor Henderson team up for a block against a hit from the College of DuPage's Brili Presbrey during Day 1 of the Blinn Invitational here Friday at the Kruse Center.
Blinn College's Autumn Dowell and Taylor Henderson team up to block a hit from the College of DuPage's Bili Presbrey during Day 1 of the Blinn Invitational here Friday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Essence Clerkley sends a spike past the College of DuPage's Natalie Payne during Day 1 of the Blinn Invitational here Friday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Rachel Barnett sends a tip over the net toward the College of DuPage's Natalie Payne (5) and Melody Raices (2) during Day 1 of the Blinn Invitational here Friday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Jenni Liu (12) and Essence Clerkley attempt to block a hit from College of DuPage's Mikayla Wassell (10) during Day 1 of the Blinn Invitational here Friday at the Kruse Center.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Taylor Henderson and Tamia Hall (4) reach up for a block against the College of DuPage during Day 1 of the Blinn Invitational here Friday at the Kruse Center.
The 15th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team opened the Blinn Invitational with sweeps of New Mexico Junior College and the College of DuPage on Friday at the Kruse Center.
“I thought the team played well today and Giulia Hortelan, Essence Clerkley and Taylor Henderson were extremely good on offense,” Blinn head coach Terry Gamble said. “I thought our serve receive and ball control kids were great.”
