The 15th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team opened the Blinn Invitational with sweeps of New Mexico Junior College and the College of DuPage on Friday at the Kruse Center.

“I thought the team played well today and Giulia Hortelan, Essence Clerkley and Taylor Henderson were extremely good on offense,” Blinn head coach Terry Gamble said. “I thought our serve receive and ball control kids were great.”

