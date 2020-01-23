Blinn College’s Kristine Ezimako scores on a layup during a Region XIV basketball game against Trinity Valley here Dec. 11. Ezimako recorded 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Buccaneers past Angelina College in a Region XIV tilt Wednesday in Lufkin.
Blinn College’s Mia Cherry (14) drives for a layup between Trinity Valley’s Asia Strong (left) and Solmilena Herrera during a Region XIV basketball game here Dec. 11 at the Kruse Center. Cherry knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in Wednesday’s Region XIV road win over Bossier Parish.
Blinn College’s Kristine Ezimako scores on a layup during a Region XIV basketball game against Trinity Valley here Dec. 11. Ezimako recorded 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Buccaneers past Angelina College in a Region XIV tilt Wednesday in Lufkin.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College’s Mia Cherry (14) drives for a layup between Trinity Valley’s Asia Strong (left) and Solmilena Herrera during a Region XIV basketball game here Dec. 11 at the Kruse Center. Cherry knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in Wednesday’s Region XIV road win over Bossier Parish.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Keaundra Eddings shoots over Trinity Valley's Solmilena Herrera (21) and Tiya Douglas (23) during a Region XIV basketball game here Dec. 11 at the Kruse Center.
The Blinn College women’s basketball team overcame a rough third quarter, a pair of double-double performances and the strain of overtime to escape with an 82-81 Region XIV victory over Angelina College on Wednesday night in Lufkin.
The victory pushed Blinn to 16-4 and 5-3 in the region and was the Buccaneers’ fifth straight road win and third consecutive overall. Blinn also handed Angelina (12-7, 4-4) its first home loss of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.