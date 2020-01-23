The Blinn College women’s basketball team overcame a rough third quarter, a pair of double-double performances and the strain of overtime to escape with an 82-81 Region XIV victory over Angelina College on Wednesday night in Lufkin.

The victory pushed Blinn to 16-4 and 5-3 in the region and was the Buccaneers’ fifth straight road win and third consecutive overall. Blinn also handed Angelina (12-7, 4-4) its first home loss of the season.

