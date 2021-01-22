Blinn's Davion Coleman shoots takes an uncontested layup to score off a steal during a game against Victoria College on Wednesday at the Kruse Center. The Bucs won 99-71 for its home and conference opener.
Blinn’s Elias Ngoga (45) looks to take a shot while a defender jumps to block during a game against Victoria College on Wednesday at the Kruse Center. The Bucs won 99-71 for its home and conference opener.
The Blinn College men’s Buccaneers basketball team excelled in its home and Region XIV opener Wednesday night with at 99-74 win over Victoria College here at the Kruse Center.
“For (the team) to be able to play a game is an extremely positive thing,” said Buccaneers head coach Scott Schumacher. “But then to be able to win a game, at home, in conference, it’s the icing on the cake.”
