The Blinn College women’s soccer team gave No. 1 ranked Tyler Junior College all it could handle but lost, 2-0, in the Buccaneers’ home opener.
Tyler, the defending National Junior College Athletic Association national women’s soccer champion, scored two goals in the first half to take the win Wednesday here on Rankin Field at Hohlt Park. The Apaches scored three minutes into the game and added a second goal in the 25th minute. Blinn, now with a 0-2 region mark, shut out the visitors in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.