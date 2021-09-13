Blinn defensive lineman Bryton Thompson (center back) and defensive tackle Deonte Boone (center front) tackle Kilgore running back Kennieth Lacy (6) during the Bucs’ season and conference opener against Kilgore College here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Blinn’s Terrance Gipson (1) looks to pass during the Bucs’ season and conference opener against Kilgore College here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Blinn College running back Joshua Berry (6) runs past the defense during the Bucs' season and conference opener against Kilgore College here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Blinn wide receiver Kaleb Hymes (22) catches a 49-yard pass from quarterback Terrance Gipson during the Bucs' season and conference opener against Kilgore College here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Blinn College quarterback Terrance Gipson (1) runs with the ball during the Bucs’ season and conference opener against Kilgore College here Saturday at Cub Stadium.
The Kilgore College Rangers used a host of big plays to race past Blinn College 49-17 in the Buccaneers’ football season opener Saturday here at Cub Stadium.
The Rangers scored in the first quarter as quarterback Malcom Mays connected with wide receiver Zeek Freeman with 11:02 remaining. Less than four mintues later, Blinn (0-1) tied the game on a 1-yard run by quarterback Terrance Gipson. Gipson connected with wide receiver Kaleb Hymes for a 49-yard completion in the previous play.
