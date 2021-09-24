Blinn’s Marco Rodriguez Jr. (18) dribbles the ball through Northeast Texas Community College defenders during Wednesday night’s game here at Rankin Field in Hohlt park. Blinn won the Region XIV contest 2-1.
Brook Williams had two first-half goals to push the Blinn College men’s soccer team to a 2-1 conference win Wednesday over Northeast Texas Community College at Rankin Field.
Williams put in a long-range header less than 10 minutes into the game to put Blinn on the scoreboard. He also beat Northeast Texas goalie Raul Torrez to score the Bucs’ second goal with 12:27 remaining in the first half.
