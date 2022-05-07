It took five innings for the Burton High School baseball team to win the first game of its bi-district series against West Hardin.
The Panthers (18-6) earned the 15-0 victory on a run rule on Friday night at Spring Westfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It took five innings for the Burton High School baseball team to win the first game of its bi-district series against West Hardin.
The Panthers (18-6) earned the 15-0 victory on a run rule on Friday night at Spring Westfield.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.