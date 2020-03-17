Having been told they can no longer practice as Panthers, the Burton High School baseball team practiced under a different name Monday.
Friends.
All school-based extracurricular activities are under an indefinite suspension following the recent outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus). That includes Panther baseball, as local sports teams are not allowed to hold any school-affiliated practices until further notice.
Instead, a group of players took it upon themselves to hold a coach-free practice here Monday afternoon at Linda Anderson Park.
The impromptu workout, which was devised by the team’s four senior players through a group chat on the social messaging application Snapchat, was devoid of coach or school influence, and relied heavily on the players’ individual initiative and a team-wide hope that the season will survive the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just the slightest chance of us even coming back, that’s what’s really pushing us,” Burton senior Cash Callahan said. “And we’re out here getting better while everyone else is still sitting at home doing whatever.
“With all of this virus stuff going on, yeah, we should take precaution; but then again, if there’s even the slightest chance of us playing again I think we should all be out here as a team getting better and working together.”
Callahan’s optimism was shared almost unanimously among the dozen or so Panthers taking swings in batting cages, playing long toss and spraying the outfield grass with batted baseballs.
“We just kind of took it upon ourselves to come out here and put extra work in and try to get better,” said senior Cade Weiss. “It says a lot about us. We want to work together and grow as a team. With this slowing us down, we’re not going to be able to play but we should still take it upon ourselves to come out here and improve.”
Burton last played during its spring break week on March 10, a losing effort to Salado on the road. That loss dropped the Panthers to a solid 9-2 ahead of the Weimar Tournament, but Burton never made it that far, as the team was forced to drop out the day before their first game of the event.
Since then, Burton ISD extended the district’s spring vacation an extra week and paused all activities.
COVID-19 began in China and quickly spread to other countries, including the United States, and has made its way to Texas.
Although there are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in Washington County, KBTX out of Bryan confirmed its first positive Tuesday morning.
On Monday, Washington County’s health authority William R. Loesch, M.D., who works at Baylor Scott & White’s Brenham Clinic, addressed the Brenham ISD Board of Trustees during a meeting at Brenham High School and informed the board that confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported as close as Montgomery County. He then stressed the importance of overhauling normal routines in an attempt to combat the spread of coronavirus, as he believes its arrival in Washington County is inevitable.
“We’ve sent all of these children home (from school), now, and this is not a snow day; this is not fun time. This is, ‘Go home and stay home,’” Loesch told the board. “You don’t need to be having sleepovers and playdates and going to movies and going to restaurants.
“We’re not trying to panic, we’re just saying ‘Be smart about this.’”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stressed the importance of staying home unless absolutely necessary, and also issued guidelines on personal hygiene and social distancing recommendations which suggest people who are near others should maintain six feet of separation.
The Panthers appeared to follow most of those guidelines Monday, as those throwing batting practice were several feet from hitters, while the Panthers were later separated by dozens large patches of ground while playing catch. Still, movement through the dugout sometimes called for close encounters.
The players who spoke to The Banner-Press admitted they understood the risks involved with their out-of-home adventure, but each of them insisted life must go on.
“I would say that it’s definitely a concern for us,” senior Lukas DeCavitch said. “...but I’m not going to let anything keep me from having the best senior year possible.”
Callahan, who is committed to Blinn College, stressed the difficulty he’s had watching time pass on his final high school campaign, and said the UIL and CDC are asking a lot of a group of dedicated teammate-friends.
“It’s like they’re asking us just to stay home and watch TV, but that’s not the group of guys that we have,” he said. “We’re always out doing something, whether it’s FFA or baseball or football.
“And now it’s starting to feel like this last season is kind of just disappearing on us. And for me and the other seniors, your last season is always supposed to be the most fun and the best season you have, and I really hope it doesn’t end this way because that would be terrible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.