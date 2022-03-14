The Burton High School baseball team won the Weimar Tournament with a 13-3 defeat of Weimar on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers (6-2) began the strong outing in Weimar and built up to an 8-0 lead by the end of the fifth inning.
Updated: March 14, 2022 @ 9:17 pm
