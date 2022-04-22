Burton’s Chet Fritsch (4) celebrates his three-run homer with teammates Vicente Veliz (center) and Zane Aschenbeck during a District 26-2A matchup against Round Top-Carmine on Friday night at Burton High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton’s Colby Beck swings at a pitch during a District 26-2A matchup against Round Top-Carmine on Friday night at Burton High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton’s Kaiden Kalkhake delivers a pitch during a District 26-2A matchup against Round Top-Carmine on Friday night at Burton High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton's Pierson Spies connects with a pitch during a District 26-2A matchup against Round Top-Carmine on Friday night at Burton High School.
