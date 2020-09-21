The Burton High School boys cross country team had a strong start to its season Saturday at the Hays High School varsity meet in Buda.
Competing as the only Class 2A program in the 5A/6A meet, the Panthers placed fourth overall. Burton’s seven-man team was led by senior Jakori Mathis, who placed 16th overall. Also placing in the Top 20 for Burton were junior Eli Saunders and senior Jett Cowen. Additional points scorers for the Panthers were sophomore Cannon Manley and senior Kolby Vavrecka.
