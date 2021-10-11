The Burton High School cross country teams traveled to Round Top-Carmine last Saturday to take part in the 25th annual Festival Hill Invitational.
The Lady Panthers finished fourth overall, led by Freshman Peyton Sigsbee who finished ninth out of 45 runners. Also running for the Lady Panthers were Ella Hensley, Karime Ortiz, Kara Kaye, Kaylynn Varecka and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez (37 of 45) finished first for the junior varsity team, helping them to a fifth place team finish.
