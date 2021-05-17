GIDDINGS — A late-season power display was unable to save Burton’s season Saturday.

A lead-off homer from sophomore Chet Fritsch and a game-tying two-run blast from senior Cooper Lucherk gave the Panthers hope, but Thrall rallied for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 4-3 victory in the deciding tilt of a three-game Class 2A area round series at Giddings High School.

