The Burton baseball team and assistant coach Jonathan Weatherstone (left) wave their caps after their season came to an end with a 4-3 loss to Thrall in the third game of a Class 2A area series Saturday at Giddings High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton’s Cooper Lucherk connects with a pitch during a Class 2A area tilt against Thrall on Saturday at Giddings High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton’s Tyler Schwenn delivers a pitch during a Class 2A area tilt against Thrall on Saturday at Giddings High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton’s Chet Fritsch (4) high-fives his teammates after hitting a home run during a Class 2A area tilt against Thrall on Saturday at Giddings High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton's Tyler Schwenn fist bumps two Thrall players after Burton's season came to an end in game three, 4-3, of the Class 2A area series Saturday at Giddings High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton's Kaiden Kalkhake delivers a pitch during a Class 2A area tilt against Thrall on Saturday at Giddings High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton's Waylon Hinze attempts to pick off a player at first base during a Class 2A area tilt against Thrall on Saturday at Giddings High School.
GIDDINGS — A late-season power display was unable to save Burton’s season Saturday.
A lead-off homer from sophomore Chet Fritsch and a game-tying two-run blast from senior Cooper Lucherk gave the Panthers hope, but Thrall rallied for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 4-3 victory in the deciding tilt of a three-game Class 2A area round series at Giddings High School.
