Burton's Tyler Schwenn (right) attempts to tag out a runner at second base while teammate Carson Lauter stands behind the plate during a District 26-2A matchup against Mumford on Monday at Burton High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton’s Kaiden Kalkhake delivers a pitch during a District 26-2A matchup against Mumford on Monday at Burton High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton's Carson Lauter delivers a pitch during a District 26-2A matchup against Mumford on Monday at Burton High School.
The Burton Panther baseball team finished as the second seed in District 26-2A after falling to Mumford, 18-5, Monday at Burton High School.
Burton will face Sabine Pass in a one-game matchup in the Class 2A bi-district round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Sterling High School in Baytown. The Panthers ended their regular season with a 12-10 overall record and a 10-4 district mark. Sabine Pass finished third in District 25-2A with a 7-5 record (12-7 overall).
