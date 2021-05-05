The Burton Panther baseball team finished as the second seed in District 26-2A after falling to Mumford, 18-5, Monday at Burton High School.

Burton will face Sabine Pass in a one-game matchup in the Class 2A bi-district round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Sterling High School in Baytown. The Panthers ended their regular season with a 12-10 overall record and a 10-4 district mark. Sabine Pass finished third in District 25-2A with a 7-5 record (12-7 overall).

