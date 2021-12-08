Burton quarterback Ryan Roehling (7) fires a pass downfield as teammate Waylon Hinze (52) provides pass protection during the Class 2A Division II regional finals against Falls City on Dec. 3 in Seguin.
Burton’s Waylon Hinze (52) tackles a Holland running back during the Panthers’ season opener on Aug. 27 at Panther Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file
Burton quarterback Ryan Roehling (7) fires a pass downfield as teammate Waylon Hinze (52) provides pass protection during the Class 2A Division II regional finals against Falls City on Dec. 3 in Seguin.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file
Burton High School’s Pierson Spies (4) carries the ball during a non-district football game against Brazos on Sept. 10 in Wallis.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file
Burton defenders Colby Beck (14), Jermiah Hudgen (1) and Tyrone Gilmon (18) wrap up a Falls City running back during the Class 2A Division II regional finals on Dec. 3.
An unconventional District 13-2A Division II season for the Burton High School football team ended with a long playoff run and several all-district honors.
The Panthers were on track to have an undefeated district season until having to forfeit seven victories because of an ineligible player. Burton (5-9, 2-4) placed fourth in the district to reach the playoff and finished its season with a 34-20 loss to Falls City in the Class 2A Division II regional finals last Friday.
